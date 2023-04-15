WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH Watch County Notification for Watch 141 National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 947 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023 The National Weather Service has cancelled Severe Thunderstorm Watch 141 for the following areas In Texas this cancels 6 counties In southeast Texas Austin Colorado Montgomery Polk San Jacinto Waller This includes the cities of Bellville, Brookshire, Coldspring, Columbus, Conroe, Corrigan, Eagle Lake, Hempstead, Livingston, Prairie View, Sealy, Shepherd, The Woodlands, Waller, and Weimar. Severe Thunderstorm Watch 141 remains valid until midnight CDT tonight for the following areas In Texas this watch includes 9 counties In south central Texas Jackson Brazoria Chambers Fort Bend Galveston Harris Liberty Matagorda Wharton This includes the cities of Alvin, Anahuac, Angleton, Bay City, Cleveland, Clute, Dayton, Dickinson, Edna, El Campo, First Colony, Freeport, Friendswood, Galveston, Ganado, Houston, Lake Jackson, League City, Liberty, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Palacios, Pearland, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, Stowell, Sugar Land, Texas City, Wharton, and Winnie. The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Chambers County in southeastern Texas... South central Liberty County in southeastern Texas... East central Harris County in southeastern Texas... * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 948 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Barrett, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Northeastern Baytown, Beach City, Barrett, Highlands, Crosby, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Old River-Winfree, Cove and Wallisville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 141 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS DEWITT KARNES LAVACA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CUERO, HALLETTSVILLE, AND KARNES CITY. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL CHAMBERS... SOUTHERN LIBERTY AND NORTHEASTERN HARRIS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern Texas. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southern Liberty, eastern Harris, and north Central Chambers counties. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather