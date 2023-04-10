WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 13, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

854 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney affecting Montgomery, Harris

and Liberty Counties.

For the East Fork San Jacinto River...including New Caney...Moderate

flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is

forecast.

* WHERE...East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney.

* WHEN...Until Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 62.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins with

secondary roads near the river inundated, including FM 1485 west

of the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 63.6 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 8:00 AM CDT Monday was 63.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

Wednesday evening and continue falling to 50.8 feet Saturday

morning.

- Flood stage is 58.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

63.7 feet on 12/15/2001.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (10 am CDT)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu

East Fork San Jacinto

New Caney 58.0 63.6 Mon 8 am CDT 59.6 59.1 55.6

