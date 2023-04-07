WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

113 PM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston TX has issued a

Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

Lake Creek at Sendera Ranch Road affecting Montgomery County.

For the West Fork San Jacinto River...including Sendera Ranch Road,

Conroe, Porter, Humble, Sheldon...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 115 AM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Lake Creek at Sendera Ranch Road.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 10:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 132.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late tonight to a crest of 138.8 feet early tomorrow

afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday

afternoon.

- Flood stage is 138.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

138.4 feet on 02/22/2017.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon

Lake Creek

Sendera Ranch Rd 138.0 132.6 Fri 10 am CD 138.7 138.1 136.2

_____

