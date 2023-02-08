WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

116 PM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will continue to impact portions of eastern

Chambers and southeastern Liberty Counties through 145 PM CST...

At 116 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Stowell, or 11 miles southwest of Hamshire, moving northeast at 35

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Winnie and Stowell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2958 9447 2965 9466 3005 9445 2989 9444

2989 9436 2972 9436

TIME...MOT...LOC 1916Z 210DEG 30KT 2976 9447

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall

continues.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas,

including the following counties, in southwest Arkansas,

Hempstead, Howard, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In

northeast Texas, Bowie.

* WHEN...Until 245 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 120 PM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause

small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Texarkana, Hope, Ashdown, Nashville, Mineral Springs, Wilton,

Blevins, Perrytown, Tollette, Fulton, Washington, Ogden, Ben

Lomond, Corinth, Saratoga, Richmond, McCaskill, Ozan, McNab

and Oakhaven.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

