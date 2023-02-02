WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, February 3, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

937 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

San Bernard River near Boling affecting Fort Bend, Brazoria and

Wharton Counties.

For the San Bernard River...including Boling...Minor flooding is

forecast.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...San Bernard River near Boling.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins upstream

from gage. Minor backwater flooding up Peach Creek in Wharton

County threatens low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:15 AM CST Thursday the stage was 19.6 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 9:15 AM CST Thursday was 19.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.6

feet late this morning or some time this afternoon. It will

then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning.

- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

19.6 feet on 03/03/1964.

Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun

San Bernard River

Boling 18.0 19.6 Thu 9 am CST 17.6 15.0 13.0

