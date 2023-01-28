WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

907 PM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

San Bernard River near Boling affecting Fort Bend, Wharton and

Brazoria Counties.

For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling...

Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Sunday.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...San Bernard River near Boling.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins upstream

from gage. Minor backwater flooding up Peach Creek in Wharton

County threatens low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 19.4 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 8:15 PM CST Saturday was 19.4 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to crest around 19.5 feet

just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood

stage tomorrow afternoon.

- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

19.4 feet on 11/17/1961.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed

San Bernard River

Boling 18.0 19.4 Sat 8 pm CST 17.3 14.8 10.9

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather