WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 25, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 911 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas... Little Cypress Creek NEAR Becker Road affecting Harris County. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Little Cypress Creek NEAR Becker Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:31 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 195.35 feet. - Forecast...The river has fallen below flood stage. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood the Spring Creek Near Hegar Road. - At 9:05 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 210.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 211.9 feet late this morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather