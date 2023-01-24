WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 _____ TORNADO WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 310 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CST FOR NORTH CENTRAL CHAMBERS AND SOUTHEASTERN LIBERTY COUNTIES... At 310 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles southeast of Ames, or 11 miles southeast of Liberty, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Devers around 320 PM CST. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather