WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

351 PM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL HAMILTON...WEST CENTRAL MCLENNAN...NORTHEASTERN

CORYELL AND SOUTHEASTERN BOSQUE COUNTIES...

At 351 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fort Gates, or

near Gatesville, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage

to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

Locations impacted include...

Gatesville, McGregor, Valley Mills, Crawford, Fort Gates, Oglesby,

South Mountain, Osage, Arnett, Hurst Springs, Pancake, Coryell City,

Levita, Jonesboro, Mosheim, Turnersville and Purmela.

