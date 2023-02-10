WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 13, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 659 PM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 ...The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas... Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov\/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Trinity River At Trinidad. * WHEN...From this evening to early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs along the right bank of the river. Low woodlands for one mile along right bank will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 33.6 feet. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 33.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather