WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, February 3, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1233 PM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Hunt, Kaufman and

Rockwall Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Texas...

Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 11:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 13.3 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.6 feet early

Wednesday afternoon.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will occur.

- At 11:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 15.4 feet.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

late this afternoon and continue falling to 4.7 feet early

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather