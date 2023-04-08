WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

838 PM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Guadalupe River Near Bloomington affecting Victoria, Calhoun and

Refugio Counties.

For the Guadalupe River...including Bloomington...Moderate flooding

is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Guadalupe River Near Bloomington.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs, with the

river reaching well into the flood plain. Any oil tank batteries,

pump jacks, and secondary roads near the river may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 19.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.4

feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood

stage early Wednesday afternoon.

- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

24.4 feet on 02/20/1992.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts:

Fld Observed Forecasts (10 pm)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu

Guadalupe River

Bloomington 20.0 19.9 Sat 8 pm 24.1 23.8 21.4 18.9 16.6

