COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1236 PM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding.

* WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and

Calhoun Islands Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated

road closures expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

