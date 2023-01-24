WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

603 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST

WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. A moderate risk of rip currents

will continue overnight into Wednesday morning.

* WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

A moderate risk of rip currents will continue overnight into

Wednesday morning.

