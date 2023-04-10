WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 10, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

312 PM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Kenedy,

northeastern Hidalgo, southeastern Brooks and northwestern Willacy

Counties through 345 PM CDT...

At 311 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southeast of Rachal, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Rachal and El Coyote Ranch Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 2699 9801 2681 9778 2661 9794 2662 9810

2686 9825

TIME...MOT...LOC 2011Z 305DEG 21KT 2681 9805

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Starr

and southeastern Zapata Counties through 345 PM CDT...

At 313 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles west of Viboras, moving southeast at 15 mph.

Viboras and El Sauz.

LAT...LON 2668 9901 2678 9896 2678 9863 2644 9879

2663 9908

TIME...MOT...LOC 2013Z 302DEG 13KT 2667 9896

