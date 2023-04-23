WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 611 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Bexar. * WHEN...Until 915 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 611 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... San Antonio, Live Oak, San Antonio Int Airport, Stinson Municipal Airport, Leon Valley, Helotes, Kirby, Alamo Heights, Windcrest, Terrell Hills, Shavano Park, Hollywood Park, Cross Mountain, Olmos Park, China Grove, Lackland AFB, Sea World, The Dominion, Leon Springs and Government Canyon State Natural Area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather