WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 10, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

717 PM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Bandera

and central Kerr Counties through 800 PM CDT...

At 717 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles northeast of Lost Maples State Natural Area, or 13 miles

northeast of Vanderpool, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern

Bandera and central Kerr Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2995 9956 2997 9935 2973 9922 2971 9954

TIME...MOT...LOC 0017Z 346DEG 16KT 2992 9945

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

