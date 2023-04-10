WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 10, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

604 PM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Gillespie County through 645 PM CDT...

At 604 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles west of Doss, or 18 miles south of Mason, moving south at 20

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Harper.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3050 9914 3024 9912 3025 9930 3047 9930

3050 9931

TIME...MOT...LOC 2304Z 002DEG 19KT 3048 9926

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

