WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 2, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

135 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

Temperatures have warmed above freezing across the area and are

forecast to remain above freezing through tonight while chances

for light showers or drizzle continue. Isolated locations may

briefly reach freezing this evening, resulting in a slight chance

for additional trace amounts of ice.

for light showers or drizzle continue. Isolated locations,

primarily across the higher elevations of the Southern Edwards

Plateau, may briefly reach freezing this evening, resulting in a

slight chance for additional trace amounts of ice.

_____

