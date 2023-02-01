WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 2, 2023

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

129 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Additional ice accumulations

of a tenth to three tenths of an inch will be possible over the

warning area.

* WHERE...Much of south-central Texas, including portions of the

southern Edwards Plateau, Hill Country, I-35 corridor, and

Coastal Plains.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Numerous power outages and tree damage will become

more likely due to increasing ice. Very hazardous travel

conditions with any non-emergency travel being discouraged.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest ice accumulations are forecast

across the Hill Country and northern portions of the I- 35

corridor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power

outages.

The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at

drivetexas.org.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Temperatures have warmed above freezing across the area and are

forecast to remain above freezing through tonight while chances

for light showers or drizzle continue. Isolated locations may

briefly reach freezing this evening, resulting in a slight chance

for additional trace amounts of ice.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

for light showers or drizzle continue. Isolated locations,

primarily across Kinney and Uvalde counties, may briefly reach

freezing this evening, resulting in a slight chance for additional

trace amounts of ice.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather