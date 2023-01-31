WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 2, 2023

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

117 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Additional ice accumulations

of a quarter to three quarters of an inch will be possible over

the warning area, including downtown Austin.

* WHERE...Hill Country and the Austin metro area.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Very hazardous travel conditions with any non-

emergency travel being discouraged. Numerous power outages

possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at

drivetexas.org.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations ranging

from one tenth to one half of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Texas.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Isolated

to scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Half inch totals will be focused over far

northern portions of Bexar and Medina Counties. Tenth to quarter

inch totals will be possible in other areas, including portions

of the San Antonio metro north of I-410 and south of Loop 1604.

Non-zero potential for up to one tenth of an inch of ice

accumulation exists in downtown San Antonio.

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power

outages.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up

to a tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of the Coastal Plains and the US Highway 90

corridor.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Isolated to

scattered power outages.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

to a tenth of an inch..

* WHERE...Atascosa, Karnes, De Witt and Lavaca Counties.

