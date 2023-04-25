WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Western Hansford County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Eastern Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 715 PM CDT.

* At 629 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northeast

of Sunray, or 22 miles southeast of Stratford, moving northeast at

30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Texhoma.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

