WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023

FREEZE WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

204 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 28 and 32 degrees

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of the Panhandle of Oklahoma. Portions of the

Panhandle of Texas.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, and other

sensitive vegetation.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light winds could produce frost conditions

with temperatures as warm as 36 degrees.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

