SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

434 PM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Randall, eastern

Oldham, Deaf Smith, Potter, Sherman, eastern Dallam, Moore and

eastern Hartley Counties through 500 PM CDT...

At 431 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms

capable of producing a landspout along a line extending from 4 miles

northeast of Stratford to 7 miles west of Masterson to 6 miles

northwest of Umbarger. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. Isolated landspouts can't be

ruled out along the leading outflow boundary.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds

could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured

objects.

Locations impacted include...

Amarillo, Hereford, Dumas, Canyon, Dalhart, Stratford, Vega, Hartley,

Cactus, Sunray, Lake Tanglewood, Channing, Buffalo Lake, Bushland,

Boys Ranch, Umbarger, Wildorado, Dawn, Four Way and Conlen.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

