WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 345 PM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Carson and west central Gray Counties through 415 PM CDT... At 345 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles southeast of White Deer, or 14 miles east of Panhandle, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... White Deer. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3536 10126 3544 10128 3551 10121 3549 10110 3538 10085 3521 10116 TIME...MOT...LOC 2045Z 315DEG 9KT 3538 10112 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...