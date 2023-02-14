WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 16, 2023

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

327 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and

5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Dallam County.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

