TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 22, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 162

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

333 PM CDT SAT APR 22 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 162 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BLANCO BROWN BURNET

COKE COLEMAN COMANCHE

CONCHO CORYELL GILLESPIE

HAMILTON IRION KIMBLE

LAMPASAS LLANO MCCULLOCH

MASON MENARD MILLS

NOLAN RUNNELS SAN SABA

SCHLEICHER STERLING SUTTON

TOM GREEN

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL RUNNELS COUNTY...

At 336 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ballinger Lake,

or near Ballinger, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

This severe storm will be near...

Hatchel around 345 PM CDT.

Ballinger around 350 PM CDT.

Benoit around 405 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lake

Winters Lake and Ballinger Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

