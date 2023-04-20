TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 153 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 743 PM CDT THU APR 20 2023 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 153 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BELL BOSQUE BOWIE BRAZOS BURLESON CAMP CASS CHEROKEE CORYELL DELTA ELLIS FALLS FANNIN FRANKLIN FREESTONE GREGG GRIMES HAMILTON HARRISON HENDERSON HILL HOPKINS HOUSTON HUNT KAUFMAN LAMAR LAMPASAS LEON LIMESTONE MCLENNAN MADISON MARION MILAM MILLS MORRIS NACOGDOCHES NAVARRO PANOLA RAINS RED RIVER ROBERTSON ROCKWALL RUSK SHELBY SMITH TITUS UPSHUR VAN ZANDT WALKER WOOD ATASCOSA BANDERA BASTROP BEXAR BLANCO BURNET CALDWELL COMAL DEWITT DIMMIT EDWARDS FAYETTE FRIO GILLESPIE GONZALES GUADALUPE HAYS KARNES KENDALL KERR KIMBLE KINNEY LAVACA LEE LLANO MASON MAVERICK MEDINA REAL SAN SABA SUTTON TRAVIS UVALDE WILLIAMSON WILSON ZAVALA ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Johnson and southwestern Tarrant Counties through 815 PM CDT... At 743 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Godley, or 9 miles northwest of Joshua, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Fort Worth, Arlington, Mansfield, Burleson, Crowley, Kennedale, Everman, Joshua, Alvarado, Rendon, Godley, Cross Timber, Cresson, Briaroaks, Egan, Lillian and Benbrook Lake. This includes Interstate 35W between mile markers 28 and 42. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3256 9758 3255 9755 3260 9755 3265 9715 3243 9715 3242 9760 3254 9762 3255 9762 TIME...MOT...LOC 0043Z 263DEG 27KT 3252 9753 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLASH FLOOD WARNING... The threat of flooding continues and a Flash Flood Warning is now in effect. Please refer to that bulletin for more information. The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Gillespie County in south central Texas... * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 744 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Fredericksburg, Stonewall, Cherry Spring, Crabapple, Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, Doss, Eckert, Willow City and Harper. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL MILAM COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Texas. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTSON COUNTY... At 746 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hearne to Bryan Utilities Lake, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hearne, Benchley, Wheelock and Mumford. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather