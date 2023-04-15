TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 16, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 141 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 952 PM CDT SAT APR 15 2023 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 141 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARANSAS BEE BRAZORIA CALHOUN CHAMBERS FORT BEND GALVESTON GOLIAD HARDIN HARRIS JACKSON JASPER JEFFERSON LIBERTY MATAGORDA NEWTON ORANGE REFUGIO TYLER VICTORIA WHARTON ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern Texas. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather