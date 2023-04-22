TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 21, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

305 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

305 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

305 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

305 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

305 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

305 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Rusk-Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center

305 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

305 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

305 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

305 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

