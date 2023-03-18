TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 17, 2023 _____ 919 FPUS54 KSHV 180822 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 322 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 TXZ096-182330- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 322 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ108-182330- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 322 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ109-182330- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 322 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ111-182330- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 322 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ110-182330- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 322 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ112-182330- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 322 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ126-182330- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 322 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ125-182330- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 322 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy and not as cool with lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ124-182330- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 322 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ136-182330- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 322 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ137-182330- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 322 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ138-182330- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 322 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ151-182330- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 322 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ150-182330- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 322 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ149-182330- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 322 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ165-182330- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 322 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ152-182330- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 322 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ153-182330- Shelby- Including the city of Center 322 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ166-182330- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 322 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ167-182330- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 322 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$