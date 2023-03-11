TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 10, 2023 _____ 360 FPUS54 KSHV 110911 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 311 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 TXZ096-111645- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 311 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ108>111-111645- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 311 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ124-136-111645- Wood-Smith- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins, and Tyler 311 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ125-137-111645- Upshur-Gregg- Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview 311 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ126-138-111645- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 311 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ150-151-153-111645- Rusk-Panola-Shelby- Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center 311 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ149-152-111645- Cherokee-Nacogdoches- Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches 311 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy and not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ166-167-111645- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 311 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ165-111645- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 311 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$