TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 7, 2023

_____

990 FPUS54 KSHV 080923

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

323 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

TXZ096-081715-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

323 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ108>111-081715-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

323 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ124-136-081715-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

323 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy with highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ125-137-081715-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

323 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 60.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ126-138-081715-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

323 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ150-151-153-081715-

Rusk-Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center

323 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling

into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ149-152-081715-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

323 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ166-167-081715-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

323 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ165-081715-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

323 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather