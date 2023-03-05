TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 4, 2023 _____ 443 FPUS54 KSHV 051004 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 404 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023 TXZ096-051815- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 404 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ108-051815- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 404 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ109-051815- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 404 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ111-051815- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 404 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ110-051815- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 404 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ112-051815- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 404 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ126-051815- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 404 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ125-051815- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 404 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ124-051815- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 404 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ136-051815- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 404 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ137-051815- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 404 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy, cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ138-051815- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 404 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ151-051815- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 404 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ150-051815- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 404 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ149-051815- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 404 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ165-051815- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 404 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ152-051815- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 404 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ153-051815- Shelby- Including the city of Center 404 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. More humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ166-051815- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 404 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ167-051815- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 404 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather