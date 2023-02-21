TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 20, 2023 _____ 545 FPUS54 KSHV 210756 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 156 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 TXZ097-211530- Bowie- Including the city of Texarkana 156 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ096-211530- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 156 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ108-211530- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 156 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Windy with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ109-211530- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 156 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Windy with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ111-211530- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 156 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Windy with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ110-211530- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 156 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ112-211530- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 156 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ126-211530- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 156 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ125-211530- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 156 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ124-211530- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 156 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ136-211530- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 156 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ137-211530- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 156 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ138-211530- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 156 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ151-211530- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 156 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ150-211530- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 156 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ149-211530- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 156 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ165-211530- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 156 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ152-211530- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 156 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ153-211530- Shelby- Including the city of Center 156 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ166-211530- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 156 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ167-211530- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 156 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$