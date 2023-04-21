TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 20, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

TXZ127-212330-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ072-212330-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

TXZ140-212330-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ054-212330-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with

lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ169-212330-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ154-212330-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ098-212330-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ099-212330-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ049-212330-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ113-212330-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ114-212330-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ128-212330-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ064-212330-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ065-212330-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ066-212330-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ139-212330-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ071-212330-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

50. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ073-212330-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

50. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ155-212330-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ076-212330-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ077-212330-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs around 60. East winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

TXZ168-212330-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ170-212330-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ078-212330-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

