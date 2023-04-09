TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 8, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

TXZ127-092345-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ072-092345-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ140-092345-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ054-092345-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ169-092345-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ154-092345-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ098-092345-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ099-092345-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ049-092345-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ113-092345-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ114-092345-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ128-092345-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ064-092345-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ065-092345-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ066-092345-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ139-092345-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ071-092345-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ073-092345-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ155-092345-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

TXZ076-092345-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ077-092345-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ168-092345-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ170-092345-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

TXZ078-092345-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

