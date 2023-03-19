TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 18, 2023

758 FPUS54 KSJT 190825

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

325 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

TXZ127-192330-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

325 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows around

50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ072-192330-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

325 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows around

50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ140-192330-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

325 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ054-192330-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

325 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy with lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows around

50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ169-192330-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

325 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Temperature rising to around 50 after midnight. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ154-192330-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

325 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ098-192330-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

325 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows around

50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ099-192330-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

325 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ049-192330-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

325 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs around 60. South winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy with lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows around

50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ113-192330-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

325 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs around 60. South winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows around

50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ114-192330-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

325 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ128-192330-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

325 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ064-192330-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

325 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ065-192330-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

325 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows around

50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ066-192330-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

325 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ139-192330-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

325 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ071-192330-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

325 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ073-192330-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

325 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ155-192330-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

325 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ076-192330-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

325 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ077-192330-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

325 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after

midnight. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ168-192330-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

325 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 40s. Temperature rising to around 50 after midnight.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ170-192330-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

325 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

60. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ078-192330-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

325 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

