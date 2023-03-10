TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 9, 2023

_____

726 FPUS54 KSJT 100928

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

TXZ127-101030-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-101030-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing

to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-101030-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ054-101030-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-101030-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-101030-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-101030-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-101030-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-101030-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ113-101030-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-101030-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-101030-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ064-101030-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ065-101030-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-101030-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northeast around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-101030-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-101030-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ073-101030-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-101030-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ076-101030-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ077-101030-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-101030-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-101030-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ078-101030-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather