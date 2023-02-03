TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 2, 2023

_____

546 FPUS54 KSJT 031039

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

439 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

TXZ127-040145-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

439 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ072-040145-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

439 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ140-040145-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

439 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ054-040145-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

439 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ169-040145-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

439 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ154-040145-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

439 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ098-040145-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

439 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ099-040145-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

439 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ049-040145-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

439 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ113-040145-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

439 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 50. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ114-040145-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

439 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ128-040145-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

439 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ064-040145-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

439 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ065-040145-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

439 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ066-040145-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

439 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 50. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ139-040145-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

439 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ071-040145-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

439 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ073-040145-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

439 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ155-040145-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

439 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ076-040145-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

439 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ077-040145-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

439 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ168-040145-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

439 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ170-040145-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

439 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ078-040145-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

439 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather