328 FPUS54 KOUN 070801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

TXZ086-071600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ083-071600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ084-071600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ087-071600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ085-071600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ088-071600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ089-071600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ090-071600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather