TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 23, 2023

931 FPUS54 KOUN 240801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

TXZ086-241600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. A slight chance of

drizzle this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-241600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Windy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-241600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle with patchy

freezing drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Windy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-241600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle this afternoon.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Windy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-241600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. A slight

chance of drizzle this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Windy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-241600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. A slight

chance of drizzle this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-241600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle with patchy

freezing drizzle. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ090-241600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Patchy freezing drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

slight chance of drizzle. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy and not as cool. More humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

