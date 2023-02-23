TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

