TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 14, 2023

_____

372 FPUS54 KOUN 150701

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

101 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

TXZ086-151500-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

101 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-151500-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

101 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-151500-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

101 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-151500-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

101 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-151500-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

101 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-151500-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

101 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-151500-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

101 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-151500-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

101 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather