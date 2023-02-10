TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 9, 2023 _____ 523 FPUS54 KOUN 100801 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 201 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 TXZ086-101600- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 201 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ083-101600- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 201 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ084-101600- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 201 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ087-101600- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 201 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ085-101600- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 201 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ088-101600- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 201 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ089-101600- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 201 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ090-101600- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 201 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather