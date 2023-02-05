TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 4, 2023

_____

033 FPUS54 KOUN 050920

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

320 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

TXZ086-051700-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

320 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

this morning, then becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ083-051700-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

320 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ084-051700-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

320 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ087-051700-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

320 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ085-051700-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

320 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ088-051700-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

320 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this morning,

then becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ089-051700-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

320 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ090-051700-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

320 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 50.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather