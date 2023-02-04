TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, February 3, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

300 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

TXZ086-041700-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

300 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ083-041700-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

300 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ084-041700-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

300 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ087-041700-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

300 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ085-041700-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

300 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ088-041700-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

300 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ089-041700-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

300 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 60.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ090-041700-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

300 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

