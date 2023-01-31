TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, January 30, 2023

568 FPUS54 KOUN 310800

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

200 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

TXZ086-311600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

200 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet this

morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up

to a tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning,

then rain and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain and rain likely in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 30. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ083-311600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

200 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning,

then rain and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Freezing rain

likely. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain, mainly in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ084-311600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

200 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after midnight,

then a chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning,

then rain and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain and rain after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ087-311600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

200 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance

of sleet after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain after midnight. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain likely with a slight chance of sleet

in the morning, then freezing rain and rain in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain and rain likely in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 30. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ085-311600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

200 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after midnight,

then a chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning,

then rain and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Freezing rain

likely. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ088-311600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

200 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and sleet after

midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning, then freezing

rain and rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a tenth to

one quarter of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain and rain likely, mainly

in the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ089-311600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

200 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after midnight,

then a chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning. A slight

chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet this afternoon. Little or

no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth

of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of

sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain likely with a slight chance of sleet

in the morning, then freezing rain and rain in the afternoon.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a tenth to

one quarter of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain and rain likely, mainly

in the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ090-311600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

200 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Sleet and freezing rain likely this morning. A

slight chance of freezing rain and sleet this afternoon. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning,

then freezing rain with rain likely in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain and rain likely, mainly

in the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

