TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 17, 2023

488 FPUS54 KMAF 180745

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-182200-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs around 90. South winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-182200-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-182200-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much warmer with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ063-069-070-182200-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ059-060-067-068-182200-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ270-182200-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

145 AM MDT Tue Apr 18 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 30 to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 25 to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 30 to 50 mph, increasing to 40 to 55 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 75 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ271-182200-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023 /145 AM MDT Tue Apr 18 2023/

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

30 to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 30 to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 30 to 45 mph, diminishing to 30 to 35 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 65 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.

TXZ272-182200-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ273-182200-

Eastern Culberson County-

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ274-182200-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ075-182200-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ082-182200-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Warmer with

highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ278-182200-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ277-182200-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 80. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ276-182200-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ275-182200-

Chinati Mountains-

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ279-182200-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ282-182200-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ280-182200-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ281-182200-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

