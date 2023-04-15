TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 14, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

322 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

TXZ061-062-152200-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

322 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-152200-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

322 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-152200-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

322 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ063-069-070-152200-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

322 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ059-060-067-068-152200-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

322 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ270-152200-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

222 AM MDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ271-152200-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

322 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023 /222 AM MDT Sat Apr 15 2023/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. East winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 80.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ272-152200-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

322 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ273-152200-

Eastern Culberson County-

322 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ274-152200-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

322 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ075-152200-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

322 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ082-152200-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

322 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ278-152200-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

322 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ277-152200-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

322 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ276-152200-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

322 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ275-152200-

Chinati Mountains-

322 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ279-152200-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

322 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ282-152200-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

322 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ280-152200-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

322 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ281-152200-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

322 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. East winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

